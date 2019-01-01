QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 1
Mkt Cap
25.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
51.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sentient Brands Holdings Inc is engaged in product development and brand management with a focus on building innovative brands in the Luxury and Premium Marketspace. Currently, it has one product line, which is Oeuvre. The product offerings under Oeuvre are Purifying Exfoliator, Replenishing Oil, Ultra-Nourishing Face Cream, Revitalizing Eye Cream, High Potency Tincture, CBD infused & scented candles, and CBD infused women's fragrance. F.A.M.E and LevelLab are its two product lines under development.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sentient Brands Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sentient Brands Hldgs (SNBH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sentient Brands Hldgs (OTCPK: SNBH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sentient Brands Hldgs's (SNBH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sentient Brands Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Sentient Brands Hldgs (SNBH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sentient Brands Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Sentient Brands Hldgs (SNBH)?

A

The stock price for Sentient Brands Hldgs (OTCPK: SNBH) is $0.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:40:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sentient Brands Hldgs (SNBH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sentient Brands Hldgs.

Q

When is Sentient Brands Hldgs (OTCPK:SNBH) reporting earnings?

A

Sentient Brands Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sentient Brands Hldgs (SNBH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sentient Brands Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Sentient Brands Hldgs (SNBH) operate in?

A

Sentient Brands Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.