Sentient Brands Holdings Inc is engaged in product development and brand management with a focus on building innovative brands in the Luxury and Premium Marketspace. Currently, it has one product line, which is Oeuvre. The product offerings under Oeuvre are Purifying Exfoliator, Replenishing Oil, Ultra-Nourishing Face Cream, Revitalizing Eye Cream, High Potency Tincture, CBD infused & scented candles, and CBD infused women's fragrance. F.A.M.E and LevelLab are its two product lines under development.