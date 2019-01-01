QQQ
Summit Midstream Partners LP is a US-based energy solutions provider involved in the oil and gas industry. The company develops, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments; Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale. It offers systems that gather natural gas from pad sites, wells and central receipt points connected to company's systems with provisions to supply to processing plants, contractors, and end-users. Most of its assets are located in the producing areas of unconventional resource basins in the continental United States. It derives most of its revenues from the Piceance/DJ Basins.

Summit Midstream Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Summit Midstream Partners's (SMLP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Summit Midstream Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting SMLP to fall to within 12 months (a possible 0.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)?

A

The stock price for Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) is $24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.88 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 6, 2020.

Q

When is Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) reporting earnings?

A

Summit Midstream Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summit Midstream Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) operate in?

A

Summit Midstream Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.