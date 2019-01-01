Summit Midstream Partners LP is a US-based energy solutions provider involved in the oil and gas industry. The company develops, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments; Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale. It offers systems that gather natural gas from pad sites, wells and central receipt points connected to company's systems with provisions to supply to processing plants, contractors, and end-users. Most of its assets are located in the producing areas of unconventional resource basins in the continental United States. It derives most of its revenues from the Piceance/DJ Basins.