Semirara Mining and Power Corporation is coal producer in the Philippines. Revenue is generated through open cut mining of thermal coal in Semirara Island, generation of energy available for sale through bilateral contracts, electricity markets, and trading. The company has integrated both coal mining and power generation and utilizes its own coal mines to fuel its power plants. The company owns two coal-fired plants, which are located in Calaca, Batangas, and are designed to run as base-load plants using coal from Semirara Island.