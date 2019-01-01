QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.47 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.94
Shares
4.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Semirara Mining and Power Corporation is coal producer in the Philippines. Revenue is generated through open cut mining of thermal coal in Semirara Island, generation of energy available for sale through bilateral contracts, electricity markets, and trading. The company has integrated both coal mining and power generation and utilizes its own coal mines to fuel its power plants. The company owns two coal-fired plants, which are located in Calaca, Batangas, and are designed to run as base-load plants using coal from Semirara Island.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Semirara Mining and Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Semirara Mining and Power (SMIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Semirara Mining and Power (OTCPK: SMIRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Semirara Mining and Power's (SMIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Semirara Mining and Power.

Q

What is the target price for Semirara Mining and Power (SMIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Semirara Mining and Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Semirara Mining and Power (SMIRF)?

A

The stock price for Semirara Mining and Power (OTCPK: SMIRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Semirara Mining and Power (SMIRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Semirara Mining and Power.

Q

When is Semirara Mining and Power (OTCPK:SMIRF) reporting earnings?

A

Semirara Mining and Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Semirara Mining and Power (SMIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Semirara Mining and Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Semirara Mining and Power (SMIRF) operate in?

A

Semirara Mining and Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.