There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine is a leading global marine and offshore engineering group with more than 50 years of track record. The company specializes in ship repair, shipbuilding, ship conversion, rig building, and offshore engineering and construction. The company operates worldwide, with key hubs in Brazil, India, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and China. Its Singapore operations include one of the largest integrated yards globally, Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard.

SembCorp Marine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SembCorp Marine (SMBMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SembCorp Marine (OTCPK: SMBMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SembCorp Marine's (SMBMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SembCorp Marine.

Q

What is the target price for SembCorp Marine (SMBMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SembCorp Marine

Q

Current Stock Price for SembCorp Marine (SMBMY)?

A

The stock price for SembCorp Marine (OTCPK: SMBMY) is $0.605 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 20:45:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SembCorp Marine (SMBMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2012.

Q

When is SembCorp Marine (OTCPK:SMBMY) reporting earnings?

A

SembCorp Marine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SembCorp Marine (SMBMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SembCorp Marine.

Q

What sector and industry does SembCorp Marine (SMBMY) operate in?

A

SembCorp Marine is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.