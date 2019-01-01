Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine is a leading global marine and offshore engineering group with more than 50 years of track record. The company specializes in ship repair, shipbuilding, ship conversion, rig building, and offshore engineering and construction. The company operates worldwide, with key hubs in Brazil, India, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and China. Its Singapore operations include one of the largest integrated yards globally, Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard.