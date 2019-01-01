Somatic Systems Inc is an educational center for the general field of somatics and somatic education, healthcare, science, and philosophy, as well as many of the critical and foundational somatics techniques. The firm is engaged in 3 divisions namely The Somatics Center chain of Clinics, featuring Clinical Somatics sessions, Somatic Exercises classes, and resources. Somatics products, such as exercise videos, books, and equipment as well as professional supplies to support practitioners throughout the industry and the Somatics Professional Training Program, training the practitioners of this important field.