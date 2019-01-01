QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Somatic Systems Inc is an educational center for the general field of somatics and somatic education, healthcare, science, and philosophy, as well as many of the critical and foundational somatics techniques. The firm is engaged in 3 divisions namely The Somatics Center chain of Clinics, featuring Clinical Somatics sessions, Somatic Exercises classes, and resources. Somatics products, such as exercise videos, books, and equipment as well as professional supplies to support practitioners throughout the industry and the Somatics Professional Training Program, training the practitioners of this important field.

Somatic Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Somatic Systems (SMAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Somatic Systems (OTCEM: SMAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Somatic Systems's (SMAS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Somatic Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Somatic Systems (SMAS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Somatic Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Somatic Systems (SMAS)?

A

The stock price for Somatic Systems (OTCEM: SMAS) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:05:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Somatic Systems (SMAS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Somatic Systems.

Q

When is Somatic Systems (OTCEM:SMAS) reporting earnings?

A

Somatic Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Somatic Systems (SMAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Somatic Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Somatic Systems (SMAS) operate in?

A

Somatic Systems is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.