Range
0.26 - 0.28
Vol / Avg.
50.3K/10.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
17.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.26
P/E
1.44
EPS
0.02
Shares
65.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Soma Gold Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates El Bagre Gold Mining Complex. The El Bagre operations consist of a gold processing plant, the La Ye and Los Mangos operating underground gold mines, and the Cordero mine development project. Its other projects include the El Limon gold mine, Zara Properties, Nechi Gold Project, and others. The company generates all of its revenues from Colombia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Soma Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Soma Gold (SMAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Soma Gold (OTCQB: SMAGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Soma Gold's (SMAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Soma Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Soma Gold (SMAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Soma Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Soma Gold (SMAGF)?

A

The stock price for Soma Gold (OTCQB: SMAGF) is $0.2647 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:19:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Soma Gold (SMAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Soma Gold.

Q

When is Soma Gold (OTCQB:SMAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Soma Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Soma Gold (SMAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Soma Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Soma Gold (SMAGF) operate in?

A

Soma Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.