Soma Gold Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates El Bagre Gold Mining Complex. The El Bagre operations consist of a gold processing plant, the La Ye and Los Mangos operating underground gold mines, and the Cordero mine development project. Its other projects include the El Limon gold mine, Zara Properties, Nechi Gold Project, and others. The company generates all of its revenues from Colombia.