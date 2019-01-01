QQQ
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
13K/26.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
90.5M
Outstanding
Pegasus Resources Inc, formerly Pistol Bay Mining Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on zinc and other base metal properties. The projects include Confederation lake, Pakwash lake, James Bay, and VCG.

Analyst Ratings

Pegasus Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pegasus Resources (SLTFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pegasus Resources (OTCPK: SLTFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pegasus Resources's (SLTFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pegasus Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Pegasus Resources (SLTFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pegasus Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Pegasus Resources (SLTFF)?

A

The stock price for Pegasus Resources (OTCPK: SLTFF) is $0.044 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:33:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pegasus Resources (SLTFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pegasus Resources.

Q

When is Pegasus Resources (OTCPK:SLTFF) reporting earnings?

A

Pegasus Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pegasus Resources (SLTFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pegasus Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Pegasus Resources (SLTFF) operate in?

A

Pegasus Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.