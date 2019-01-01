Lyondellbasell Advanced Polymers Inc manufactures and sells a variety of plastics and chemical-based products. The firm's product portfolio includes Engineered Thermoplastics, Masterbatch, Engineered Composites, Specialty Powders, and Distribution Services. The company organizes itself into four main segments by geography. Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment generate more revenue than any other segment. The other segments are the United States and Canada, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.