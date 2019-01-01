QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Lyondellbasell Advanced Polymers Inc manufactures and sells a variety of plastics and chemical-based products. The firm's product portfolio includes Engineered Thermoplastics, Masterbatch, Engineered Composites, Specialty Powders, and Distribution Services. The company organizes itself into four main segments by geography. Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment generate more revenue than any other segment. The other segments are the United States and Canada, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lyondellbasell Advanced Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lyondellbasell Advanced (SLMNP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lyondellbasell Advanced (OTCEM: SLMNP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lyondellbasell Advanced's (SLMNP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lyondellbasell Advanced.

Q

What is the target price for Lyondellbasell Advanced (SLMNP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lyondellbasell Advanced

Q

Current Stock Price for Lyondellbasell Advanced (SLMNP)?

A

The stock price for Lyondellbasell Advanced (OTCEM: SLMNP) is $902 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:00:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lyondellbasell Advanced (SLMNP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lyondellbasell Advanced.

Q

When is Lyondellbasell Advanced (OTCEM:SLMNP) reporting earnings?

A

Lyondellbasell Advanced does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lyondellbasell Advanced (SLMNP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lyondellbasell Advanced.

Q

What sector and industry does Lyondellbasell Advanced (SLMNP) operate in?

A

Lyondellbasell Advanced is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.