Select Bancorp Inc is the bank holding company of Select Bank and Trust, which is engaged in providing banking and financial services. It operates for the primary purpose of serving the banking needs of individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in its market area. The bank offers a range of banking services including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. It operates a network of branch offices in Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, and Washington, North Carolina.