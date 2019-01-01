spotlight Capital Holdings Inc is engaged in producing movies and content for streaming internet media. The products and services of the company are music that can be traded or swapped, concerts and music video production, movies, short films, and documentaries. It operates in three divisions including Production of films, Production of music, and Concert promotions. The film division is engaged in the production of low-budget, high quality, genre pictures with recognizable name talent. The music division offers music and videos by some of the industry's artists and accomplished talents. Its concert division offers music performances of the industry's artists in various venues in the continental United States.