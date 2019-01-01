QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
spotlight Capital Holdings Inc is engaged in producing movies and content for streaming internet media. The products and services of the company are music that can be traded or swapped, concerts and music video production, movies, short films, and documentaries. It operates in three divisions including Production of films, Production of music, and Concert promotions. The film division is engaged in the production of low-budget, high quality, genre pictures with recognizable name talent. The music division offers music and videos by some of the industry's artists and accomplished talents. Its concert division offers music performances of the industry's artists in various venues in the continental United States.

spotlight Capital Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy spotlight Capital Hldgs (SLCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of spotlight Capital Hldgs (OTCPK: SLCH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are spotlight Capital Hldgs's (SLCH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for spotlight Capital Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for spotlight Capital Hldgs (SLCH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for spotlight Capital Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for spotlight Capital Hldgs (SLCH)?

A

The stock price for spotlight Capital Hldgs (OTCPK: SLCH) is $0.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:09:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does spotlight Capital Hldgs (SLCH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for spotlight Capital Hldgs.

Q

When is spotlight Capital Hldgs (OTCPK:SLCH) reporting earnings?

A

spotlight Capital Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is spotlight Capital Hldgs (SLCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for spotlight Capital Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does spotlight Capital Hldgs (SLCH) operate in?

A

spotlight Capital Hldgs is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.