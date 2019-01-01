SAKURA Internet Inc is a Japan-based web hosting company. It operates a data center and leases space to store clients' servers and network equipment. Services offered by SAKURA include rental server, Virtual Private Server (VPS), VPS for windows, cloud server, data center, and the Internet of Things (IoT) platform service. The company is also engaged in the planning, production, and sales of multimedia, computer software, computers and their peripheral equipment. The company also leases and manages real estate.