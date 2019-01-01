QQQ
SAKURA Internet Inc is a Japan-based web hosting company. It operates a data center and leases space to store clients' servers and network equipment. Services offered by SAKURA include rental server, Virtual Private Server (VPS), VPS for windows, cloud server, data center, and the Internet of Things (IoT) platform service. The company is also engaged in the planning, production, and sales of multimedia, computer software, computers and their peripheral equipment. The company also leases and manages real estate.

SAKURA Internet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SAKURA Internet (SKURF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SAKURA Internet (OTCPK: SKURF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SAKURA Internet's (SKURF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SAKURA Internet.

Q

What is the target price for SAKURA Internet (SKURF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SAKURA Internet

Q

Current Stock Price for SAKURA Internet (SKURF)?

A

The stock price for SAKURA Internet (OTCPK: SKURF) is $

Q

Does SAKURA Internet (SKURF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SAKURA Internet.

Q

When is SAKURA Internet (OTCPK:SKURF) reporting earnings?

A

SAKURA Internet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SAKURA Internet (SKURF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SAKURA Internet.

Q

What sector and industry does SAKURA Internet (SKURF) operate in?

A

SAKURA Internet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.