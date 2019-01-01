Seikagaku (OTC:SKUNF), Quotes and News Summary

Seikagaku Corp makes and sells pharmaceuticals and medical devices related to glycoconjugates. The firm operates in two segments: pharmaceutical and LAL. The pharmaceutical segment contributes the majority of revenue. This business sells pharmaceutical products made from hyaluronic acid, a major component of glycoconjugates, as well as medical devices and bulk products. The LAL segment manufactures endotoxin-detecting reagents made from limulus amebocyte lysate that are used to control quality in the pharmaceutical manufacturing process. Seikagaku generates the majority of its sales in Japan.