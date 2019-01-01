ñol

Seikagaku (OTC:SKUNF), Quotes and News Summary

Seikagaku (OTC: SKUNF)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Seikagaku Corp makes and sells pharmaceuticals and medical devices related to glycoconjugates. The firm operates in two segments: pharmaceutical and LAL. The pharmaceutical segment contributes the majority of revenue. This business sells pharmaceutical products made from hyaluronic acid, a major component of glycoconjugates, as well as medical devices and bulk products. The LAL segment manufactures endotoxin-detecting reagents made from limulus amebocyte lysate that are used to control quality in the pharmaceutical manufacturing process. Seikagaku generates the majority of its sales in Japan.
Seikagaku Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Seikagaku (SKUNF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Seikagaku (OTCPK: SKUNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Seikagaku's (SKUNF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Seikagaku.

Q
What is the target price for Seikagaku (SKUNF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Seikagaku

Q
Current Stock Price for Seikagaku (SKUNF)?
A

The stock price for Seikagaku (OTCPK: SKUNF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Seikagaku (SKUNF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seikagaku.

Q
When is Seikagaku (OTCPK:SKUNF) reporting earnings?
A

Seikagaku does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Seikagaku (SKUNF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Seikagaku.

Q
What sector and industry does Seikagaku (SKUNF) operate in?
A

Seikagaku is in the Healthcare sector and Medical Devices industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.