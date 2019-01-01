ñol

Sekisui House Reit
(OTC:SKUEF)
Sekisui House Reit (OTC:SKUEF), Quotes and News Summary

Sekisui House Reit (OTC: SKUEF)

Sekisui House Reit Inc is a Japan-based company operates as a real estate investment trust. The company invests in commercial properties primarily in office and commercial buildings, hotels, and retail properties located in the Tokyo Metropolitan Areas, Osaka, and Nagoya areas. The asset manager of the company is a subsidiary of Sekisui House, Ltd.
Sekisui House Reit Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Sekisui House Reit (SKUEF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Sekisui House Reit (OTC: SKUEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Sekisui House Reit's (SKUEF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Sekisui House Reit.

Q
What is the target price for Sekisui House Reit (SKUEF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Sekisui House Reit

Q
Current Stock Price for Sekisui House Reit (SKUEF)?
A

The stock price for Sekisui House Reit (OTC: SKUEF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Sekisui House Reit (SKUEF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sekisui House Reit.

Q
When is Sekisui House Reit (OTC:SKUEF) reporting earnings?
A

Sekisui House Reit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Sekisui House Reit (SKUEF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Sekisui House Reit.

Q
What sector and industry does Sekisui House Reit (SKUEF) operate in?
A

Sekisui House Reit is in the Real Estate sector and REIT—Diversified industry. They are listed on the OTC.