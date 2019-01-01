|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Seek (OTCPK: SKLTY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Seek.
There is no analysis for Seek
The stock price for Seek (OTCPK: SKLTY) is $38.66 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 19, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 11, 2018.
Seek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Seek.
Seek is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.