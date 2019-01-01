QQQ
Range
38.66 - 38.66
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.62/1.60%
52 Wk
38.66 - 52.11
Mkt Cap
6.8B
Payout Ratio
100.48
Open
38.66
P/E
67.25
Shares
176.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Seek operates the dominant Australian online job advertising website, capturing 90% of time spent online looking for jobs. It also has an education division that provides vocational courses online. Overseas investments provide Seek with market-leading positions in the online jobs market in Asia and Latin America.


Seek Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seek (SKLTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seek (OTCPK: SKLTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seek's (SKLTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seek.

Q

What is the target price for Seek (SKLTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seek

Q

Current Stock Price for Seek (SKLTY)?

A

The stock price for Seek (OTCPK: SKLTY) is $38.66 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seek (SKLTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 19, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 11, 2018.

Q

When is Seek (OTCPK:SKLTY) reporting earnings?

A

Seek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seek (SKLTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seek.

Q

What sector and industry does Seek (SKLTY) operate in?

A

Seek is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.