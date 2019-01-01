QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.33/1.62%
52 Wk
20.34 - 25.4
Mkt Cap
7.2B
Payout Ratio
50.28
Open
-
P/E
70.76
Shares
353.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Seek operates the dominant Australian online job advertising website, capturing 90% of time spent online looking for jobs. It also has an education division that provides vocational courses online. Overseas investments provide Seek with market-leading positions in the online jobs market in Asia and Latin America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Seek Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seek (SKLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seek (OTCPK: SKLTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seek's (SKLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seek.

Q

What is the target price for Seek (SKLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seek

Q

Current Stock Price for Seek (SKLTF)?

A

The stock price for Seek (OTCPK: SKLTF) is $20.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:46:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seek (SKLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seek.

Q

When is Seek (OTCPK:SKLTF) reporting earnings?

A

Seek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seek (SKLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seek.

Q

What sector and industry does Seek (SKLTF) operate in?

A

Seek is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.