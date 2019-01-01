QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
116K/27K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
3.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
63.4M
Outstanding
SKRR Exploration Inc is a precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in search of precious metal deposits. The company's project portfolio consists of Irving /Leland Project, Ithingo Lake Property, Manson Bay Property, Cathro Gold Property and Olson Gold Property.

SKRR Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SKRR Exploration (SKKRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SKRR Exploration (OTCPK: SKKRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SKRR Exploration's (SKKRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SKRR Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for SKRR Exploration (SKKRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SKRR Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for SKRR Exploration (SKKRF)?

A

The stock price for SKRR Exploration (OTCPK: SKKRF) is $0.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SKRR Exploration (SKKRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SKRR Exploration.

Q

When is SKRR Exploration (OTCPK:SKKRF) reporting earnings?

A

SKRR Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SKRR Exploration (SKKRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SKRR Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does SKRR Exploration (SKKRF) operate in?

A

SKRR Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.