Shikoku Chemicals Corp is a chemical manufacturing company. It manufactures Inorganic Chemicals, Organic Chemicals, and Fine Chemicals. The company's products under Inorganic Chemicals include anhydrous sodium sulfate blended into synthetic detergents, bath salts, and dying aids, and insoluble sulfur used as a vulcanizing agent for radial tires; under Organic Chemicals swimming pool and septic tank disinfectants/sanitizers and products designed for bathing facilities and the sanitary market; and Fine Chemicals include CUREZOL an epoxy resin curing agent, pharmaceutical raw materials, and advanced materials such as a resin modifier Glycoluril Derivatives.