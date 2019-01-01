QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shikoku Chemicals Corp is a chemical manufacturing company. It manufactures Inorganic Chemicals, Organic Chemicals, and Fine Chemicals. The company's products under Inorganic Chemicals include anhydrous sodium sulfate blended into synthetic detergents, bath salts, and dying aids, and insoluble sulfur used as a vulcanizing agent for radial tires; under Organic Chemicals swimming pool and septic tank disinfectants/sanitizers and products designed for bathing facilities and the sanitary market; and Fine Chemicals include CUREZOL an epoxy resin curing agent, pharmaceutical raw materials, and advanced materials such as a resin modifier Glycoluril Derivatives.

Shikoku Chemicals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shikoku Chemicals (SKKLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shikoku Chemicals (OTCPK: SKKLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shikoku Chemicals's (SKKLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shikoku Chemicals.

Q

What is the target price for Shikoku Chemicals (SKKLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shikoku Chemicals

Q

Current Stock Price for Shikoku Chemicals (SKKLF)?

A

The stock price for Shikoku Chemicals (OTCPK: SKKLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shikoku Chemicals (SKKLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shikoku Chemicals.

Q

When is Shikoku Chemicals (OTCPK:SKKLF) reporting earnings?

A

Shikoku Chemicals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shikoku Chemicals (SKKLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shikoku Chemicals.

Q

What sector and industry does Shikoku Chemicals (SKKLF) operate in?

A

Shikoku Chemicals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.