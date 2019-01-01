QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
704.4K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
8.6M
Outstanding
Strikewell Energy Corp is a Canada based company engaged in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas interests. It holds an interest in the Garrington property.

Analyst Ratings

Strikewell Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strikewell Energy (SKKFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strikewell Energy (OTCPK: SKKFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Strikewell Energy's (SKKFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strikewell Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Strikewell Energy (SKKFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strikewell Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Strikewell Energy (SKKFF)?

A

The stock price for Strikewell Energy (OTCPK: SKKFF) is $0.08165 last updated Tue Sep 28 2021 18:03:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strikewell Energy (SKKFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strikewell Energy.

Q

When is Strikewell Energy (OTCPK:SKKFF) reporting earnings?

A

Strikewell Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strikewell Energy (SKKFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strikewell Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Strikewell Energy (SKKFF) operate in?

A

Strikewell Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.