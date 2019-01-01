QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.94 - 5.94
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.29
Shares
430.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shikun & Binui is an Israel-based company that carries out public-private partnership projects that focus on the financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure and civil engineering projects; development and construction of residential buildings and commercial projects; operation of rental properties; development of power generation facilities based on solar photovoltaic energy; solar thermal energy; and operation of water desalination and purification initiatives. The construction segments make up the majority of the company's revenue. Shikun & Binui's key areas of operation are the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Israel.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shikun & Binui Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shikun & Binui (SKBNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shikun & Binui (OTCPK: SKBNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shikun & Binui's (SKBNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shikun & Binui.

Q

What is the target price for Shikun & Binui (SKBNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shikun & Binui

Q

Current Stock Price for Shikun & Binui (SKBNF)?

A

The stock price for Shikun & Binui (OTCPK: SKBNF) is $5.74 last updated Thu Dec 31 2020 16:54:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shikun & Binui (SKBNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shikun & Binui.

Q

When is Shikun & Binui (OTCPK:SKBNF) reporting earnings?

A

Shikun & Binui does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shikun & Binui (SKBNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shikun & Binui.

Q

What sector and industry does Shikun & Binui (SKBNF) operate in?

A

Shikun & Binui is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.