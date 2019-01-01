Shikun & Binui is an Israel-based company that carries out public-private partnership projects that focus on the financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure and civil engineering projects; development and construction of residential buildings and commercial projects; operation of rental properties; development of power generation facilities based on solar photovoltaic energy; solar thermal energy; and operation of water desalination and purification initiatives. The construction segments make up the majority of the company's revenue. Shikun & Binui's key areas of operation are the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Israel.