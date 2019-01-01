QQQ
Range
2.95 - 3.15
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.19 - 4
Mkt Cap
3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.15
P/E
-
EPS
0.19
Shares
1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
Saker Aviation Services Inc operates in aviation services. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO), a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and consultant for non-owned seaplane base. The company focuses on safety, outstanding customer service, and personalized solutions and it offers full-service FBOs provide products and services for commercial airlines, private and business jets, military aircraft, and rotor aircraft. Geographically, business activities are carried out throughout the region of the United States.

Saker Aviation Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Saker Aviation Services (SKAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Saker Aviation Services (OTCQB: SKAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Saker Aviation Services's (SKAS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Saker Aviation Services.

Q

What is the target price for Saker Aviation Services (SKAS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Saker Aviation Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Saker Aviation Services (SKAS)?

A

The stock price for Saker Aviation Services (OTCQB: SKAS) is $2.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:59:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Saker Aviation Services (SKAS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 29, 2020 to stockholders of record on May 14, 2020.

Q

When is Saker Aviation Services (OTCQB:SKAS) reporting earnings?

A

Saker Aviation Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Saker Aviation Services (SKAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Saker Aviation Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Saker Aviation Services (SKAS) operate in?

A

Saker Aviation Services is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.