|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Saker Aviation Services (OTCQB: SKAS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Saker Aviation Services.
There is no analysis for Saker Aviation Services
The stock price for Saker Aviation Services (OTCQB: SKAS) is $2.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:59:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 29, 2020 to stockholders of record on May 14, 2020.
Saker Aviation Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Saker Aviation Services.
Saker Aviation Services is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.