Saker Aviation Services Inc operates in aviation services. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO), a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and consultant for non-owned seaplane base. The company focuses on safety, outstanding customer service, and personalized solutions and it offers full-service FBOs provide products and services for commercial airlines, private and business jets, military aircraft, and rotor aircraft. Geographically, business activities are carried out throughout the region of the United States.