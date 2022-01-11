Can You Create Water Out of Thin Air? This Company Already Is

Photo by Porapak Apichodilok from Pexels

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Rising global temperature. A warming ocean. Disappearing ice, snow and glaciers. Rising sea levels with unprecedented weather events.

There’s no denying it: Climate change is here and is a direct result of how humans have treated the planet for more than 100 years. Everyone, from small nonprofits to large corporations, is brainstorming how to combat the effects of climate change through a series of concerted efforts on the grassroots level.

Healixa Inc. EMOR has made its mission to help create that sort of lasting impact through acquiring ethically engineered sustainable technologies to solve the world’s most complex challenges — including climate change.

Healixa is taking an environmental, social and governance (ESG) approach to building the company, stressing both sustainability and long-term viability. Its main focus areas are water, healthcare and energy, tackling long-standing issues within those areas. The technology company has a launchpad of products and services thanks to combining a breadth of patents, collaborations and partnerships.

Its product Global Acquaduct® mimics the process of harvesting water out of thin air, providing up to 600 liters of potable water per day. This is possible through the use of only a small solar panel to power the unit and Healixa selected USA based Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. SIRC to provide the solar components. ​​​​The process, coined Atmospheric Water Harvesting®, aims to be a feasible way to create water almost anywhere in the world. The company is well-connected in both Washington, D.C., and United Nations circles to promote this water-harvesting solution to government and nongovernment agencies for maximum impact.

In addition, Healixa is expanding access to healthcare through its ecosystem, which is transforming the way people view quality care. This is anchored by its digital pharmacy application, which addresses both drug affordability and same day delivery. The company has partnered with one of the major tech-enabled global rideshare companies and has piloted the platform with one of the largest health care organizations in the country. Healixa plans to launch additional features to include a virtual care app where users can see a doctor over the phone in minutes and remote patient care monitoring that scans a patient’s face with just the camera on a mobile phone to provide real-time biometric data on the patient.

Healixa is catching eyes and creating a unique value proposition compared to existing giants like American Water Works Co. AWK, Xylem Inc. XYL, and GoodRx GDRX.

Everything the company does is anchored in its values of citizenship, safety, accountability, excellence and integrity, so it’s no wonder that the merging healthtech and fintech company has a lofty goal of reaching 3 million lives before the year 2022.

With its 2 focus areas, Healixa is building fundamental pillars for sustainable communities, living up to its personal mission of Planet, People and Prosperity.

The preceding article/post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, a financial partner of Benzinga. This article/video is a paid sponsorship by investor relations agency Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, which is paid by Healixa Inc. EMOR for providing investor relations and corporate communications services relating to the Company’s securities. Please see Skyline's 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement here: https://skylineccg.com/disclosures/.

Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.