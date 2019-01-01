QQQ
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 9:39AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Simply Inc through its subsidiary, operates a chain of retail electronics stores and is an authorized reseller of Apple products and other high-profile consumer electronic brands. It operates business in a single segment in the United States through its Simply Mac retail stores.

Simply Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Simply (SIMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Simply (OTCQX: SIMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Simply's (SIMP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Simply.

Q

What is the target price for Simply (SIMP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Simply

Q

Current Stock Price for Simply (SIMP)?

A

The stock price for Simply (OTCQX: SIMP) is $2.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:46:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Simply (SIMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Simply.

Q

When is Simply (OTCQX:SIMP) reporting earnings?

A

Simply does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Simply (SIMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Simply.

Q

What sector and industry does Simply (SIMP) operate in?

A

Simply is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.