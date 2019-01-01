|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Simply (OTCQX: SIMP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Simply.
There is no analysis for Simply
The stock price for Simply (OTCQX: SIMP) is $2.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:46:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Simply.
Simply does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Simply.
Simply is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.