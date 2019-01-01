QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1K
Div / Yield
0/4.06%
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
816.1M
Payout Ratio
166.67
Open
-
P/E
83.76
EPS
0
Shares
6.8B
Outstanding
Sime Darby Property Bhd is a property development company. The company is engaged in property investment, asset management, hospitality, and leisure activities. Its townships include USJ Heights, East Residence, Putra Residence, Inspirasiku, Ara Damansara, KL East and Chemara Hills among others.

Sime Darby Property Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sime Darby Property (SIMEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sime Darby Property (OTCPK: SIMEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sime Darby Property's (SIMEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sime Darby Property.

Q

What is the target price for Sime Darby Property (SIMEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sime Darby Property

Q

Current Stock Price for Sime Darby Property (SIMEF)?

A

The stock price for Sime Darby Property (OTCPK: SIMEF) is $0.12 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 20:23:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sime Darby Property (SIMEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sime Darby Property.

Q

When is Sime Darby Property (OTCPK:SIMEF) reporting earnings?

A

Sime Darby Property does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sime Darby Property (SIMEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sime Darby Property.

Q

What sector and industry does Sime Darby Property (SIMEF) operate in?

A

Sime Darby Property is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.