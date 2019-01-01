QQQ
Silver Scott Mines Inc is a United States based exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It operates in Mexico through a wholly owned subsidiary. Core precious metals projects for the Company are Quitovac in Sonora, Venturina vein zone in Chihuahua, and the Virgin de Carmen disseminated zone in Sonora.

Silver Scott Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silver Scott Mines (SILS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silver Scott Mines (OTCPK: SILS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silver Scott Mines's (SILS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silver Scott Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Silver Scott Mines (SILS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silver Scott Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Silver Scott Mines (SILS)?

A

The stock price for Silver Scott Mines (OTCPK: SILS) is $0.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:55:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silver Scott Mines (SILS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silver Scott Mines.

Q

When is Silver Scott Mines (OTCPK:SILS) reporting earnings?

A

Silver Scott Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silver Scott Mines (SILS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silver Scott Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Silver Scott Mines (SILS) operate in?

A

Silver Scott Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.