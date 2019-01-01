QQQ
Sierra Grande Minerals Inc formerly Sierra Growth Corp is a Canadian natural resource company. It is engaged in procuring and developing mineral properties in South America.

Sierra Grande Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sierra Grande Minerals (SIERF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sierra Grande Minerals (OTCQB: SIERF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sierra Grande Minerals's (SIERF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sierra Grande Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Sierra Grande Minerals (SIERF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sierra Grande Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Sierra Grande Minerals (SIERF)?

A

The stock price for Sierra Grande Minerals (OTCQB: SIERF) is $0.0631 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:37:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sierra Grande Minerals (SIERF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sierra Grande Minerals.

Q

When is Sierra Grande Minerals (OTCQB:SIERF) reporting earnings?

A

Sierra Grande Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sierra Grande Minerals (SIERF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sierra Grande Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Sierra Grande Minerals (SIERF) operate in?

A

Sierra Grande Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.