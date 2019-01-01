ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
(SHSP)
15 minutes delayed

(SHSP), Quotes and News Summary

SHSP

Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 1:49PM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 12:54PM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 12:39PM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 10:56AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 9:55AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 9:16AM
SharpSpring Inc provides cloud-based marketing technology. Its marketing automation platform uses features such as web tracking, lead scoring, and an automated workflow to deliver the right message to the right customer at the right time. It provides SaaS-based marketing technologies to customers around the world. Its platform also includes customer relationship management technology that enables a business to store, manage and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment. Its products include the Mail+ product and marketing automation platform. The majority of the revenue is generated by Marketing automation.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-11
REV
Q2 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.220-0.200 0.0200
REV8.290M8.106M-184.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target