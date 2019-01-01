(SHSP), Quotes and News Summary

SharpSpring Inc provides cloud-based marketing technology. Its marketing automation platform uses features such as web tracking, lead scoring, and an automated workflow to deliver the right message to the right customer at the right time. It provides SaaS-based marketing technologies to customers around the world. Its platform also includes customer relationship management technology that enables a business to store, manage and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment. Its products include the Mail+ product and marketing automation platform. The majority of the revenue is generated by Marketing automation.