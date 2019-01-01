|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.360
|0.350
|-0.0100
|REV
|134.360M
|141.000M
|6.640M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Shell Midstream Partners.
The latest price target for Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) was reported by Barclays on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting SHLX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.92% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) is $13.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.
Shell Midstream Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Shell Midstream Partners.
Shell Midstream Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.