Range
13.41 - 13.68
Vol / Avg.
3.7M/1.6M
Div / Yield
1.2/8.88%
52 Wk
10.76 - 16.5
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
128.24
Open
13.51
P/E
10.31
EPS
0.29
Shares
393.3M
Outstanding
Shell Midstream Partners LP is a US-based limited partnership which is formed to own, operate, develop and acquire pipelines and other midstream assets. The company holds an interest in several entities which own crude oil, refined products and natural gas pipelines, and a crude tank storage and terminal system. It provides transportation and storage facility to deliver refined products from Gulf Coast markets to demand centers. The company earns revenue through the long-term transportation agreements by charging fees for the transportation of crude oil and refined products through its pipelines.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3600.350 -0.0100
REV134.360M141.000M6.640M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shell Midstream Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shell Midstream Partners's (SHLX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shell Midstream Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) was reported by Barclays on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting SHLX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.92% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)?

A

The stock price for Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) is $13.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) reporting earnings?

A

Shell Midstream Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shell Midstream Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) operate in?

A

Shell Midstream Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.