Shell Midstream Partners LP is a US-based limited partnership which is formed to own, operate, develop and acquire pipelines and other midstream assets. The company holds an interest in several entities which own crude oil, refined products and natural gas pipelines, and a crude tank storage and terminal system. It provides transportation and storage facility to deliver refined products from Gulf Coast markets to demand centers. The company earns revenue through the long-term transportation agreements by charging fees for the transportation of crude oil and refined products through its pipelines.