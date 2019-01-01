QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Searchguy.com Inc is a United States based company engaged in the internet search engine activity which can be accessed through the internet. It offers internet-based multi-category search services.

Searchguy.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Searchguy.com (SHGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Searchguy.com (OTCEM: SHGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Searchguy.com's (SHGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Searchguy.com.

Q

What is the target price for Searchguy.com (SHGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Searchguy.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Searchguy.com (SHGY)?

A

The stock price for Searchguy.com (OTCEM: SHGY) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:17:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Searchguy.com (SHGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Searchguy.com.

Q

When is Searchguy.com (OTCEM:SHGY) reporting earnings?

A

Searchguy.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Searchguy.com (SHGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Searchguy.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Searchguy.com (SHGY) operate in?

A

Searchguy.com is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.