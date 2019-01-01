QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
27.6K/27K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
143.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
15.4
EPS
0
Shares
2.2B
Outstanding
ShaMaran Petroleum Corp is an oil development and exploration company. It is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and development and is in the pre-production stages of an exploration and development campaign in respect of the Atrush Block production sharing contract.

ShaMaran Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ShaMaran Petroleum (SHASF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ShaMaran Petroleum (OTCPK: SHASF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ShaMaran Petroleum's (SHASF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ShaMaran Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for ShaMaran Petroleum (SHASF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ShaMaran Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for ShaMaran Petroleum (SHASF)?

A

The stock price for ShaMaran Petroleum (OTCPK: SHASF) is $0.065 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:35:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ShaMaran Petroleum (SHASF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ShaMaran Petroleum.

Q

When is ShaMaran Petroleum (OTCPK:SHASF) reporting earnings?

A

ShaMaran Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ShaMaran Petroleum (SHASF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ShaMaran Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does ShaMaran Petroleum (SHASF) operate in?

A

ShaMaran Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.