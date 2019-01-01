ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Sangetsu
(OTCPK:SGSUF)
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 58.6M
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS45.12

Sangetsu Stock (OTC:SGSUF), Quotes and News Summary

Sangetsu Stock (OTC: SGSUF)

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 58.6M
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS45.12
Sangetsu Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in the development and sale of interior decorating products. It offers wall-coverings, curtains, flooring materials, and upholstery. The company sells various traditional Japanese interior decorating products including scrolls, wall scrolls, folding screens, sliding doors, partitions, and other products made of cloth and paper. The company's business segments include Interior, Exterior and Lighting segments. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from the Interior segment.
Read More

Sangetsu Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Sangetsu (SGSUF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Sangetsu (OTCPK: SGSUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Sangetsu's (SGSUF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Sangetsu.

Q
What is the target price for Sangetsu (SGSUF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Sangetsu

Q
Current Stock Price for Sangetsu (SGSUF)?
A

The stock price for Sangetsu (OTCPK: SGSUF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Sangetsu (SGSUF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sangetsu.

Q
When is Sangetsu (OTCPK:SGSUF) reporting earnings?
A

Sangetsu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Sangetsu (SGSUF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Sangetsu.

Q
What sector and industry does Sangetsu (SGSUF) operate in?
A

Sangetsu is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.