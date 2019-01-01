Sangetsu Stock (OTC:SGSUF), Quotes and News Summary

Sangetsu Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in the development and sale of interior decorating products. It offers wall-coverings, curtains, flooring materials, and upholstery. The company sells various traditional Japanese interior decorating products including scrolls, wall scrolls, folding screens, sliding doors, partitions, and other products made of cloth and paper. The company's business segments include Interior, Exterior and Lighting segments. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from the Interior segment.