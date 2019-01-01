Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust is a Singapore-based company which invests in retail and commercial properties. The company's properties are located in Asia-Pacific countries which include Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, China, and Japan. The company generates the majority of revenue from leasing properties to tenants, primarily department stores, fashion and footwear stores, cosmetics shops, and corporates. The company divides its operations into five segments: Wisma Atria Property; Ngee Ann City Property; Australia Properties; Malaysia Properties; and other properties. The two Singapore segments, Wisma Atria Property and Ngee Ann City Property, collectively generate more than half total revenue.