There is no Press for this Ticker
Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust is a Singapore-based company which invests in retail and commercial properties. The company's properties are located in Asia-Pacific countries which include Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, China, and Japan. The company generates the majority of revenue from leasing properties to tenants, primarily department stores, fashion and footwear stores, cosmetics shops, and corporates. The company divides its operations into five segments: Wisma Atria Property; Ngee Ann City Property; Australia Properties; Malaysia Properties; and other properties. The two Singapore segments, Wisma Atria Property and Ngee Ann City Property, collectively generate more than half total revenue.

Starhill Global REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Starhill Global REIT (SGLMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Starhill Global REIT (OTCPK: SGLMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Starhill Global REIT's (SGLMF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Starhill Global REIT (SGLMF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Starhill Global REIT (SGLMF)?

A

The stock price for Starhill Global REIT (OTCPK: SGLMF) is $0.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:00:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Starhill Global REIT (SGLMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Starhill Global REIT.

Q

When is Starhill Global REIT (OTCPK:SGLMF) reporting earnings?

A

Starhill Global REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Starhill Global REIT (SGLMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Starhill Global REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Starhill Global REIT (SGLMF) operate in?

A

Starhill Global REIT is in the sector and industry.