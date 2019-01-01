QQQ
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
4.4M/4.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
37.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
0.49
EPS
0
Shares
952.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Strikeforce Technologies Inc is a cybersecurity company. It offers a suite of network security products using proprietary technology to businesses and consumers that provide out of band authentication and endpoint protection. It also provides mobile device security on Apple or Android devices. Its products are protect ID, guarded ID, and mobile trust, safeVchat, and privacyLok. The company sells its products to corporate, financial, healthcare, legal, government, technology, insurance, e-commerce and consumer market sectors.

Strikeforce Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strikeforce Technologies (SFOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strikeforce Technologies (OTCQB: SFOR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Strikeforce Technologies's (SFOR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strikeforce Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Strikeforce Technologies (SFOR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strikeforce Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Strikeforce Technologies (SFOR)?

A

The stock price for Strikeforce Technologies (OTCQB: SFOR) is $0.03945 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strikeforce Technologies (SFOR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strikeforce Technologies.

Q

When is Strikeforce Technologies (OTCQB:SFOR) reporting earnings?

A

Strikeforce Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strikeforce Technologies (SFOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strikeforce Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Strikeforce Technologies (SFOR) operate in?

A

Strikeforce Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.