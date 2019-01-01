Schaeffler AG is an automotive and industrial supplier. The company's business is managed based on the three divisions: Automotive Technologies, Automotive Aftermarket, and Industrial. Automotive Technologies division organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions. The industrial division distributes components and systems for rotary and linear movements as well as services for a wide range of industrial sectors. The Automotive Aftermarket division is responsible for its global business with spare vehicle parts. It's Automotive Technologies generates most of the revenue. Its geographical segments are Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and Asia-Pacific.