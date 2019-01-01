Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd manufactures polyvinyl and rubber products. The company develops applications for using the silicone and various plastics involving materials and compounding, design, molding processes, and evaluation and analysis and meets the needs of customers engaged in the field from automobiles and information devices to semiconductors and construction materials. Shin-Etsu sells its products mainly to the electronic devices industry, housing and living materials industry, precision molding products industry and others but majority of the revenues are derived from precision molding products which includes shipping and carrying containers for semiconductor silicon wafers, materials for automatic mounting of electronic components, office automation device components.