There is no Press for this Ticker
Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd manufactures polyvinyl and rubber products. The company develops applications for using the silicone and various plastics involving materials and compounding, design, molding processes, and evaluation and analysis and meets the needs of customers engaged in the field from automobiles and information devices to semiconductors and construction materials. Shin-Etsu sells its products mainly to the electronic devices industry, housing and living materials industry, precision molding products industry and others but majority of the revenues are derived from precision molding products which includes shipping and carrying containers for semiconductor silicon wafers, materials for automatic mounting of electronic components, office automation device components.

Shin-Etsu Polymer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shin-Etsu Polymer (SETUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shin-Etsu Polymer (OTCPK: SETUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shin-Etsu Polymer's (SETUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shin-Etsu Polymer.

Q

What is the target price for Shin-Etsu Polymer (SETUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shin-Etsu Polymer

Q

Current Stock Price for Shin-Etsu Polymer (SETUF)?

A

The stock price for Shin-Etsu Polymer (OTCPK: SETUF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shin-Etsu Polymer (SETUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shin-Etsu Polymer.

Q

When is Shin-Etsu Polymer (OTCPK:SETUF) reporting earnings?

A

Shin-Etsu Polymer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shin-Etsu Polymer (SETUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shin-Etsu Polymer.

Q

What sector and industry does Shin-Etsu Polymer (SETUF) operate in?

A

Shin-Etsu Polymer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.