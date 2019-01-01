Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sesen Bio missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was down $4.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 3.33% drop in the share price the next day.

