There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
SED International Holdings Inc is engaged in the wholesale distribution of information technology, technology products and solutions, and consumer electronic products in the United States, Colombia and other markets in Latin America. The company operates primarily in the IT and accessories industry distributes hardware, software, accessories and related services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SED International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SED International (SEDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SED International (OTCEM: SEDN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SED International's (SEDN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SED International.

Q

What is the target price for SED International (SEDN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SED International

Q

Current Stock Price for SED International (SEDN)?

A

The stock price for SED International (OTCEM: SEDN) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 18:08:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SED International (SEDN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SED International.

Q

When is SED International (OTCEM:SEDN) reporting earnings?

A

SED International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SED International (SEDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SED International.

Q

What sector and industry does SED International (SEDN) operate in?

A

SED International is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.