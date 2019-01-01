QQQ
Range
64.88 - 70.7
Vol / Avg.
2.4M/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
40.15 - 72.07
Mkt Cap
5.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
65.61
P/E
40.47
EPS
1.29
Shares
77.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc operates in the United States leisure industry. Its core business is the operation of theme parks and such entertainment facilities involving sea animals across the country under prominent brands such as SeaWorld, Sea Rescue, and Busch Gardens. Seaworld also operates a reservations-only attraction offering interaction with marine animals known as Discovery Cove and a seasonal park under the name Sesame Place. The company generates most of its revenue from selling admission to the theme parks.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2900.920 0.6300
REV341.940M370.820M28.880M

SeaWorld Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SeaWorld Entertainment's (SEAS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) stock?

A

The latest price target for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) was reported by Deutsche Bank on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting SEAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.70% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)?

A

The stock price for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) is $70.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 7, 2016 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2016.

Q

When is SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) reporting earnings?

A

SeaWorld Entertainment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) operate in?

A

SeaWorld Entertainment is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.