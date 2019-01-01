QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
0.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
52.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Siderurgica Venezolana Sivensa SA is a holding company. The Company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacture of long steel products for the construction, manufacturing and infrastructure industries. The group has two business units namely IBH, Sidetur.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Siderurgica Venezolana Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Siderurgica Venezolana (SDNVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Siderurgica Venezolana (OTCGM: SDNVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Siderurgica Venezolana's (SDNVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Siderurgica Venezolana.

Q

What is the target price for Siderurgica Venezolana (SDNVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Siderurgica Venezolana

Q

Current Stock Price for Siderurgica Venezolana (SDNVY)?

A

The stock price for Siderurgica Venezolana (OTCGM: SDNVY) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Jun 06 2017 16:33:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Siderurgica Venezolana (SDNVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 3, 2011.

Q

When is Siderurgica Venezolana (OTCGM:SDNVY) reporting earnings?

A

Siderurgica Venezolana does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Siderurgica Venezolana (SDNVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Siderurgica Venezolana.

Q

What sector and industry does Siderurgica Venezolana (SDNVY) operate in?

A

Siderurgica Venezolana is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.