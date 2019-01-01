QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Security Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company is a community-oriented financial institution organized to address the needs of McMinnville and Warren County. It is engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to originate one to four-family mortgage loans. Its services include mobile banking, online banking, personal checking, business checking, savings accounts, CD's, and telephone banking.

Security Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Security Bancorp (SCYT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Security Bancorp (OTCPK: SCYT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Security Bancorp's (SCYT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Security Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Security Bancorp (SCYT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Security Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Security Bancorp (SCYT)?

A

The stock price for Security Bancorp (OTCPK: SCYT) is $67.5 last updated Wed Oct 13 2021 18:39:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Security Bancorp (SCYT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 28, 2021.

Q

When is Security Bancorp (OTCPK:SCYT) reporting earnings?

A

Security Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Security Bancorp (SCYT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Security Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Security Bancorp (SCYT) operate in?

A

Security Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.