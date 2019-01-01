QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2 - 10.17
Mkt Cap
56.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.85
Shares
22.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Monitronics International Inc provides residential customers and commercial client accounts with monitored home and business security systems, as well as interactive and home automation services, in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its reportable segment is Brinks Home Security. The revenue source of the company includes alarm monitoring revenue; product, installation and service revenue; and other revenue, of which key revenue is derived from the alarm monitoring service.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Monitronics International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Monitronics International (SCTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Monitronics International (OTCEM: SCTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Monitronics International's (SCTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Monitronics International.

Q

What is the target price for Monitronics International (SCTY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Monitronics International (OTCEM: SCTY) was reported by Axiom Capital on November 16, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SCTY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Monitronics International (SCTY)?

A

The stock price for Monitronics International (OTCEM: SCTY) is $2.5 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 18:31:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Monitronics International (SCTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Monitronics International.

Q

When is Monitronics International (OTCEM:SCTY) reporting earnings?

A

Monitronics International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Monitronics International (SCTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Monitronics International.

Q

What sector and industry does Monitronics International (SCTY) operate in?

A

Monitronics International is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.