Range
9.77 - 9.78
Vol / Avg.
193.9K/109.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 10.55
Mkt Cap
702.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.77
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
71.9M
Outstanding
ScION Tech Growth Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ScION Tech Growth (SCOA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ScION Tech Growth (NASDAQ: SCOA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ScION Tech Growth's (SCOA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ScION Tech Growth.

Q

What is the target price for ScION Tech Growth (SCOA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ScION Tech Growth

Q

Current Stock Price for ScION Tech Growth (SCOA)?

A

The stock price for ScION Tech Growth (NASDAQ: SCOA) is $9.78 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ScION Tech Growth (SCOA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ScION Tech Growth.

Q

When is ScION Tech Growth (NASDAQ:SCOA) reporting earnings?

A

ScION Tech Growth does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ScION Tech Growth (SCOA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ScION Tech Growth.

Q

What sector and industry does ScION Tech Growth (SCOA) operate in?

A

ScION Tech Growth is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.