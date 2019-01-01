Searchlight Res (OTC:SCLTF), Quotes and News Summary

Searchlight Resources Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its exploration focus is on gold, uranium and battery minerals throughout the Province. It also holds an interest in Kulyk Lake South; Bootleg Lake Gold Property, Robinson Creek; Wapawekka Lake Greenstone Belt, Munro Warden Copper Nickel Cobalt Property, Cameron Cobalt Property, Duddridge Lake Property, Flin Flon North Project, and English Bay Property in Canada.