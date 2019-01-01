Searchlight Res (OTC:SCLTF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Day High/Low0.08 - 0.09
52 Week High/Low0.08 - 0.09
Open / Close0.08 / 0.08
Float / Outstanding119.5M / 119.6M
Vol / Avg.7.1K / 72.9K
Mkt Cap9.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-
Searchlight Resources Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its exploration focus is on gold, uranium and battery minerals throughout the Province. It also holds an interest in Kulyk Lake South; Bootleg Lake Gold Property, Robinson Creek; Wapawekka Lake Greenstone Belt, Munro Warden Copper Nickel Cobalt Property, Cameron Cobalt Property, Duddridge Lake Property, Flin Flon North Project, and English Bay Property in Canada.
Searchlight Res Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Searchlight Res (SCLTF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Searchlight Res (OTCPK: SCLTF) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Searchlight Res's (SCLTF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Searchlight Res.

Q
What is the target price for Searchlight Res (SCLTF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Searchlight Res

Q
Current Stock Price for Searchlight Res (SCLTF)?
A

The stock price for Searchlight Res (OTCPK: SCLTF) is $0.08 last updated August 5, 2022, 7:49 PM UTC.

Q
Does Searchlight Res (SCLTF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Searchlight Res.

Q
When is Searchlight Res (OTCPK:SCLTF) reporting earnings?
A

Searchlight Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Searchlight Res (SCLTF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Searchlight Res.

Q
What sector and industry does Searchlight Res (SCLTF) operate in?
A

Searchlight Res is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.