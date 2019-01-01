QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Svenska Cellulosa AB is a Europe's private forest owner with more than two million hectares of forest land. Based on the resource, the company has developed an industry, designed to create the highest possible value for the forest. It operates through Forest, Wood, Pulp, paper and other segments. Its products include solid-wood products, pulp, kraft liner and publication papers. Geographically, the activities are carried out through Sweden.


Svenska Cellulosa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Svenska Cellulosa (SCABY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Svenska Cellulosa (OTCPK: SCABY) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are Svenska Cellulosa's (SCABY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Svenska Cellulosa.

Q

What is the target price for Svenska Cellulosa (SCABY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Svenska Cellulosa

Q

Current Stock Price for Svenska Cellulosa (SCABY)?

A

The stock price for Svenska Cellulosa (OTCPK: SCABY) is $16.43 last updated Thu Oct 21 2021 19:23:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Svenska Cellulosa (SCABY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Svenska Cellulosa.

Q

When is Svenska Cellulosa (OTCPK:SCABY) reporting earnings?

A

Svenska Cellulosa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Svenska Cellulosa (SCABY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Svenska Cellulosa.

Q

What sector and industry does Svenska Cellulosa (SCABY) operate in?

A

Svenska Cellulosa is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.