There is no Press for this Ticker
Savannah Resources PLC is a mineral resource development company. Its flagship asset is the wholly owned Barroso Lithium Project in northern Portugal. The project boasts the spodumene lithium resource in the Western Europe and is an analogue of the hard rock lithium deposits in Australia. Savannah is focused on the responsible development and operation of the Barroso Lithium Project to provide a long term, local source of lithium raw material for Europe's rapidly developing lithium battery value chain. Alongside its development of the Barroso Lithium Project, the company maintains an active growth strategy and continue to target additional projects that add value and complement the existing portfolio.

see more
Savannah Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Savannah Resources (SAVNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Savannah Resources (OTCPK: SAVNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Savannah Resources's (SAVNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Savannah Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Savannah Resources (SAVNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Savannah Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Savannah Resources (SAVNF)?

A

The stock price for Savannah Resources (OTCPK: SAVNF) is $0.051 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:58:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Savannah Resources (SAVNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Savannah Resources.

Q

When is Savannah Resources (OTCPK:SAVNF) reporting earnings?

A

Savannah Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Savannah Resources (SAVNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Savannah Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Savannah Resources (SAVNF) operate in?

A

Savannah Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.