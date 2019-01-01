Savannah Resources PLC is a mineral resource development company. Its flagship asset is the wholly owned Barroso Lithium Project in northern Portugal. The project boasts the spodumene lithium resource in the Western Europe and is an analogue of the hard rock lithium deposits in Australia. Savannah is focused on the responsible development and operation of the Barroso Lithium Project to provide a long term, local source of lithium raw material for Europe's rapidly developing lithium battery value chain. Alongside its development of the Barroso Lithium Project, the company maintains an active growth strategy and continue to target additional projects that add value and complement the existing portfolio.