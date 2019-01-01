QQQ
Range
0.56 - 0.56
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.56 - 1.1
Mkt Cap
2.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.56
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
4.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sativus Tech Corp formerly Seedo Corp is a technology company focusing on producing technology for the agriculture markets for home, commercial and medical use. The company produces automated plant growing devices managed and controlled by an artificial intelligence algorithm, allowing consumers to grow their own herbs and vegetables effortlessly from seed to plant.

Analyst Ratings

Sativus Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sativus Tech (SATT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sativus Tech (OTCPK: SATT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sativus Tech's (SATT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sativus Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Sativus Tech (SATT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sativus Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Sativus Tech (SATT)?

A

The stock price for Sativus Tech (OTCPK: SATT) is $0.56 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:49:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sativus Tech (SATT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sativus Tech.

Q

When is Sativus Tech (OTCPK:SATT) reporting earnings?

A

Sativus Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sativus Tech (SATT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sativus Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Sativus Tech (SATT) operate in?

A

Sativus Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.