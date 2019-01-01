Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Satellogic
The latest price target for Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting SATL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.60% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Satellogic initiated their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Satellogic, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Satellogic was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Satellogic (SATL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Satellogic (SATL) is trading at is $4.78, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
