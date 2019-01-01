Canada House Wellness Group Inc is a licensed producer in Pickering, Ontario that produces high quality medical grade cannabis. IsoCanMed Inc, a Licensed Producer in Louiseville, Quebec growing indoor cannabis, production facility employing state-of-the-art vertical, aeroponic production methodologies; Canada House Clinics Inc, with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.