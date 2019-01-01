QQQ
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 12:03PM
Canada House Wellness Group Inc is a licensed producer in Pickering, Ontario that produces high quality medical grade cannabis. IsoCanMed Inc, a Licensed Producer in Louiseville, Quebec growing indoor cannabis, production facility employing state-of-the-art vertical, aeroponic production methodologies; Canada House Clinics Inc, with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.

Canada House Wellness Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Canada House Wellness (SARSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canada House Wellness (OTCPK: SARSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Canada House Wellness's (SARSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canada House Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Canada House Wellness (SARSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canada House Wellness

Q

Current Stock Price for Canada House Wellness (SARSF)?

A

The stock price for Canada House Wellness (OTCPK: SARSF) is $0.0234 last updated Fri Aug 06 2021 13:36:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canada House Wellness (SARSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canada House Wellness.

Q

When is Canada House Wellness (OTCPK:SARSF) reporting earnings?

A

Canada House Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canada House Wellness (SARSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canada House Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Canada House Wellness (SARSF) operate in?

A

Canada House Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.