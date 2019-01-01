|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Supatcha Resources (OTCEM: SAEI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Supatcha Resources.
There is no analysis for Supatcha Resources
The stock price for Supatcha Resources (OTCEM: SAEI) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:36:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Supatcha Resources.
Supatcha Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Supatcha Resources.
Supatcha Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.