Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. otherwise known as Muji, is a Japanese retailer offering household and consumer goods. The company has a no-logo, no-brand policy. Its lower price strategy is based around the selection of materials, efficient manufacturing processes, and simplified packaging. The product portfolio ranges from stationery to clothing for men and women, food items, and major kitchen appliances. Its business includes also Muji Cafe & Meal, Muji Campsite, Muji House, and Idee. The Muji Cafe & Meal division operates Cafe Muji, offering cuisine, desserts, and beverages. Muji Campsite operates campsites and the surrounding forest areas. Muji House provides flexible framework for home interiors, such as The House of Woods and The House of Windows.