QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.1 - 20.63
Mkt Cap
18.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ryanair is the leading airline group by passenger numbers in Europe. The company employs a low-cost no-frills model to offer low fares to leisure customers on short-haul intra-European routes. In 2020, the most recent pre-pandemic fiscal year, the company carried 149 million passengers, utilizing a fleet of 467 Boeing 737 aircraft across its 1,800 routes. To keep costs low the company serves predominantly lower-cost secondary airports. The company generated sales of EUR 8.5 billion in fiscal 2020.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ryanair Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ryanair Holdings (RYAOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ryanair Holdings (OTCPK: RYAOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ryanair Holdings's (RYAOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ryanair Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Ryanair Holdings (RYAOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ryanair Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Ryanair Holdings (RYAOF)?

A

The stock price for Ryanair Holdings (OTCPK: RYAOF) is $16.1 last updated Fri Nov 26 2021 15:14:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ryanair Holdings (RYAOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ryanair Holdings.

Q

When is Ryanair Holdings (OTCPK:RYAOF) reporting earnings?

A

Ryanair Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ryanair Holdings (RYAOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ryanair Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Ryanair Holdings (RYAOF) operate in?

A

Ryanair Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.